Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.39

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31.

Beach Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.