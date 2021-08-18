Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 5.7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.64 and last traded at $95.25. Approximately 2,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 956,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.73.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,659,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 86.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 116,854.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

