Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

