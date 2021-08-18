Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $249.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

