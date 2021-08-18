Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BELFA shares. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BELFA opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

