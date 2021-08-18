Bell Bank Acquires 301 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

