Bell Bank Buys Shares of 53,007 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,007 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

NYSE RIO traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

