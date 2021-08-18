Bell Bank Has $143.53 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after buying an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,228 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

