Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 35,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $324.14. 166,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

