Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.42 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $67.04 million and $5.42 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00027150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00125938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,263.08 or 1.00007137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00885856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,455,849 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.