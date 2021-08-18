Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
In other news, insider Vicki Carter bought 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.80 ($7.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,027.13 ($35,733.67).
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.