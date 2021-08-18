Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

DCBO stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Docebo by 116.2% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Docebo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

