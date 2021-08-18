Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,052 shares of company stock worth $7,545,273. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

