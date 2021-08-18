Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,223. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.852 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

