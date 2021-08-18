Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.86 million and $280,455.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

