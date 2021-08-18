BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 3,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $387.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

