Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.