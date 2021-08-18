Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.87. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,453. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.