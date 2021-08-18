Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. 143,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.