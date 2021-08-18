Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 381,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

