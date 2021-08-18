Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

NYSE HD traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.59. The stock had a trading volume of 148,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

