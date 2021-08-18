Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 287 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 133,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

