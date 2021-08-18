Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 387,638 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. 327,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,421. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

