Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 47.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BIO opened at $780.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $783.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

