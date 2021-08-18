BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issues Earnings Results

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Get BiomX alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.