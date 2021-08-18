BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issues Earnings Results

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BiomX stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
