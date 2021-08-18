Bird.Money (BIRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $444,181.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $81.32 or 0.00182041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.23 or 0.00839954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,214 coins. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

