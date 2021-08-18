Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,176. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

