Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 350 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $136,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 371.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,742,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,981,123. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

