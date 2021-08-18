Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. 2,846,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,468. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

