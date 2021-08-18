Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.64. 68,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

