Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.98 million and $2,376.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005670 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,981,128 coins and its circulating supply is 21,872,685 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

