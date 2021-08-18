Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of 145.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

