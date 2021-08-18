BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,692. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

