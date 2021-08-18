Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $2.39 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00005280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $379,321.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.00857811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00048247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00104181 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

