Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

