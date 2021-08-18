Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
