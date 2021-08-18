Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 33.7% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BKEP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 565,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

