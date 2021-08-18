Bluzelle 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.80 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $70.18 million and $12.80 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00855136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00048002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,024,124 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

