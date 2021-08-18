BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEO opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

