Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,577. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

