Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 187 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. 14,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.