Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. 392,092 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.