Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $301,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

