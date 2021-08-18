Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,109.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,515. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.