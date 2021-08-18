Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.