Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $285,782.73

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $285,782.73 and approximately $51,014.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

