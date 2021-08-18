Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 4,225 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.