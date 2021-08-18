Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 430 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

