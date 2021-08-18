Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.20. 246,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

