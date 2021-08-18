Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,755.96. 12,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,630.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

