Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 435,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,282,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,368. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.